Una Healy reveals why she doesn’t ‘go mouthing off’ about her personal life on social media

The Irish singer has opened up about life in the public eye

Una Healy has revealed why she doesn’t “go mouthing off” about her personal life on social media.

Following her split from Ben Foden in 2018, the Tipperary native has had to deal with a lot of unwanted attention surrounding her personal life over the past two years.

Speaking on The Lisa McHugh Podcast, the mum-of-two said gossip spreads much faster these days because of social media.

She said: “I think everybody really puts out a lot more of their personal lives now than ever before because of social media.”

“Everyone shares what they are having for their breakfast, regardless of whether they’re a celebrity or not, and people document their lives all the time. It’s just the new way of life.”

“And I guess if there’s any gossip going at all, regardless of whether you are well-known or not, it flies around the town first and then on Instagram and Twitter,” she explained.

“If you are well-known it just happens on a bigger scale, but it doesn’t make it any different or it doesn’t make the pain any less or more.”

“It’s the same thing, you’re still going through it personally, its just a lot more people know about it.”

Addressing the support she’s received from fans over the past few years, Una said: “People have been really kind, and I have learned to just be quiet and not go mouthing off about it.”

“Its best to keep it as personal as you can. Certain things are just gonna get out there, and if people put their foot in it and say things, its out of my control…”

“So you know, I can only control what I say and I try not to say too much because I don’t want to regret it.”

“And also I’ve got two little children, so I don’t want to have them when they’re older read back on anything that I might have said in haste or whatever. I’ve to be careful.”

Una shares two kids – Aoife Belle, 8, and Tadgh, 5 – with her ex Ben Foden.

The news comes after Ben’s new wife Jackie slammed “hateful” fans who “worship” Una in a scathing rant on Instagram last year.

Jackie shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story, after she received a horrible message about their newborn daughter, Farrah.

The message read: “So Ben. If there was a choice who to save from a burning building Aoife Belle or your new daughter. Which would you save?” [sic]

Jackie shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story, and told the person to “get a life”.

The new mum then launched into a scathing rant about Ben’s critics, who “worship” his ex-wife Una Healy.

She wrote: “To be clear, Ben is f***ing suffering not being able to fly back to see his kids. They were suppose to be with us in April but flights were cancelled. We are waiting and checking EVERY DAY on updates on flights btw the US and England.”

“We are hoping to have them all summer. This pandemic has force separated us. The only time I’ve ever even seen Ben cry was over a video of Tadgh missing him. Ben speaks to the kids EVERY DAY via FaceTime.”

“We spend hours almost every single day playing in their virtual reality apps with them, like Roblox. Whatever we can do we are doing. We are trying.”

Jackie continued: “These Una worshipping fanatics are literally the worst most hateful people I’ve ever encountered. Ben made one f***ing mistake. Move on a**holes. He is a good man. He is a loving father.”

“I don’t even care about the nasty barrage of comments and dms I get from these people constantly telling me he’ll cheat on me, that he married me for a green card, that he’s a liar etc etc. BUT LEAVE THE F***ING KIDS OUT OF IT.”

“This one really pissed me off,” Jackie wrote, before adding, “Or it’s 5am and I’m up every 2 hours breastfeeding on no sleep and very hormonal….”

Ben and Jackie welcomed their first child last May, nine months after they tied the knot in the US after just weeks of knowing each other.

The rugby star moved on with Jackie after splitting from Una in July 2018 after six years of marriage.

At the time, Ben was accused of cheating on Una with PR girl Becky Milne.