Toy Show star Adam King ‘very sore’ after suffering a femur fracture

Adam King’s family have asked fans for their well wishes, as the Toy Show star recovers from a femur fracture.

The six-year-old suffers from Brittle Bones, a genetic disorder that results in fragile bones that can break easily.

The Cork native, who melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last year, does not require surgery but is said to be “very sore”.

Sharing the news on Adam’s Instagram account, his family wrote: “Hey everyone, So a little personal post – as you all know Adam has brittle bones and sadly he suffered a femur fracture this weekend.”

“Thankfully he does not require surgery this time. He is happy to be home but is very sore. Please keep him in your thoughts.”

“As always, our family are beyond grateful for the professionalism, care and genuine love shown to Adam by everyone in our hospital system. To support the amazing work of @cuh.charity , please visit cuhcharity.ie.”

“We may be a little bit quieter on here for a few days. Thanks to our family, friends and everyone here for your love and support. Hugs 🤗💖”

Adam appearance on last year’s Toy Show was one of the most memorable of the night, after he shared his hendmade ‘Hug For You’ heart with host Ryan Tubridy.

Viewers were moved to tears by Adam’s excitement after being reunited with John Doyle, a hospital porter who made his visits to Temple Street’s Children’s Hospital.