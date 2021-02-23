Tommy Bowe points out hilarious ‘makeup fail’ on Ireland AM

The show's hosts have been doing their own makeup due to current restrictions

Tommy Bowe suffered a hilarious “makeup fail” on Ireland AM this week.

Due to the current restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show’s presenters have been doing their own hair and makeup.

Unfortunately, this resulted in disaster for Tommy as he applied makeup that was too dark for his face.

Posting a photo of his makeup mishap on Instagram, the former rugby star wrote: “Was looking a little ‘Trumpish’ this morning. Makeup fail!”

In a separate post, Tommy admitted his makeup was so bad that producers told him to wipe it all off.

“Always great fun on this show….even after doing my own makeup in the dark and being told an hour in it was so bad to wipe it all off 🤦🏼‍♂️,” he joked.

The 37-year-old was celebrating his birthday on the morning show, and was surprised with a rugby-themed cake and a bottle of wine.

Posting a photo with his cake on Instagram, Tommy added: “Chuffed with my birthday cake and all the amazing messages today! Thanks so much to Karen Koster and all the Ireland AM team.”

