Tom Hanks poses for photo with Bono in Dublin

Tom Hanks has posed for photos with Bono in Dublin.

The Hollywood actor attended the Dalkey Book Festival earlier this week.

The annual festival takes place from June 15 – 18.

Tom spoke about his debut novel ‘The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece’, as well as his wider path from picture to page, at the festival on Friday, June 16.

Bono and physicist Brian Cox were also confirmed for the line-up.

The 66-year-old, who starred in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, posed for some sweet photos with a pint of Guinness with Bono at the festival.