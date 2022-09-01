TikTok star Miriam Mullins set to appear on popular TV series

TikTok star Miriam Mullins is set to appear on Virgin Media’s Eating with the Enemy.

The popular show sees two strangers with opposite views sit down for a meal to see if they can find any common ground when engaged in a real-life conversation.

Speaking about her experience on the show, Miriam told Goss.ie: “I was sitting across from a girl who uses social media but wants it to be gone.”

The 25-year-old said of her ‘enemy’: “She thinks that social media affects people’s mental health, and she just disagrees with a lot that it represents. So we just sat down and chatted about it, sharing our different views.”

“We were both similar ages so it was really nice to hear her perspective, and I would hope she liked hearing my perspective too,” she added.

Miriam has launched a successful career thanks to TikTok, and she has a whopping 1.9million followers on the video sharing app.

The Cork native continued: “I just explained to her how it’s been so positive for me. I’ve gotten a career out of it, made so many new friends…”

“Obviously there are negative sides to social media too, and I know we all have those days where we just want to shut it down and want it to be gone. But I think she just had a very negative mindset about it, maybe she had a bad experience.”

Miriam admitted that also social media can be “overwhelming” and “consuming”, she’s had an overwhelmingly positive experience with it, and is grateful for the opportunities her career has given her.

George Hook has also been confirmed for the brand new season of Eating With The Enemy, which will premiere on Virgin Media One soon.

This six-part, ground-breaking social experiment series, that takes the debate of Twitter and presents it face-to-face, explores what happens when two strangers with diametrically opposed views sit down together for a conversation over dinner.

Will they find common ground, or will there be fireworks?