THIS star is set to become the new favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing

RTÉ star Angela Scanlon has been named a new early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The mum-of-two’s odds at winning the coveted Glitterball trophy have been slashed from 9/2 to 7/2 by bookies Boyle Sports.

The talk show host and her professional partner Carlos Gu are battling against 15 other contestants to win the BBC One show.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for Boyle Sports, said: “Angela Scanlon insists her Irish dancing experience gives her no advantage on Strictly, but we expect some fancy footwork and she’s making the right moves in the betting at least.”

The 39-year-old is already becoming a fan-favourite, and the backing means she’s almost on par with previous favourite Bobby Brazier.

Angela and Bobby’s fellow contestant Annabel Croft is also well on her way to becoming a fan-favourite with odds at 9/1.

Meanwhile, contestants Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Les Dennis are likely to be the first ones to exit the dancing contest, with respective odds at 66/1 and 50/1.