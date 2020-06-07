The series will begin next week

This new drama is taking over Normal People slot on RTÉ One

A new drama is set to to take over the Normal People slot on RTÉ One next week.

The final episode of the popular 12-part series aired this week – bringing Connell and Marianne’s story to an end.

Now a new series, The Secrets She Keeps, will attempt to fill the void over the coming weeks.

The six-part Australian series follows two pregnant women Agatha and Meghan – who are played by Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw.

“Both women have secrets,” the show’s synopsis read on the RTÉ website.

“And both will risk everything to conceal the truth.”

“But their worlds are about to collide in one shocking act that cannot be undone.”

The drama is based on Michael Robotham bestseller of the same name.

The news came after fans of Normal People were left “heartbroken” over the show’s finale.

Most viewers seemed satisfied with the show’s ending and applauded Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones for their portrayal of the characters, but some people were heartbroken over the show’s bittersweet conclusion.