This is why fans are saying the Irish Rugby social media team ‘needs a raise’

The Irish Rugby social media team are giving the people what they want and fans online are insisting they deserve a raise.

One TikTok video, in particular, has gone viral and features the whole team splashing about in the sea as they commence their training camp in Portugal.

The video has amassed over 335k views and nearly 50k likes in the one day since it was posted.

The hilarious “thirst trap” which features slo-mo clips of the team has been branded the Irish version of the TopGun volleyball scene.

Delighted fans commented under the TikTok and said: “Give the socials person a raise.”

Another said: “I wish whoever made this nothing but the happiest life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Rugby (@irishrugby)

A third fan cheekily asked: “Y’all sell tickets to this?”

The team touched down in sunny Portugal on the 24th of January to participate in a pre-Six-Nations training camp in Quinta do Lago.

The warm weather training will help prepare the team as they kick off the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship and their title defence against France in Marseille on February 2nd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Rugby (@irishrugby)

Fans can rest assured that the Irish Rugby social media team will post more of this content as they are currently uploading on their TikTok twice a day.