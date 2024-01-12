This is where you can meet Katie Price in Dublin this weekend

Katie Price is jetting into Dublin this weekend to host a makeup masterclass.

The former glamour model will share her top makeup looks and explain how to recreate them alongside a makeup artist from Ceira Lambert’s salon.

The masterclass will take place this Sunday, January 14th, at Ceira Lambert’s new location in Harvey Nichols at Dundrum Town Centre.

The event will kick off at 6pm, and tickets can be purchased online here.

Guests who buy a VIP ticket will get a meet and greet with Katie, and a photo opportunity.

Katie is a longtime client of celebrity hairstylist Ceira Lambert, who’s main salon is based in Shankill.

Known as the best in the business when it comes to hair extensions, Ceira’s impressive clientele also includes Rosanna Davison, Vogue Williams, Una Healy, Rosie Connolly, and Joanna Cooper, to name a few.

While her main salon is based in Shankill, the celebrity favourite launched her new location in Harvey Nichols, Dundrum last year.

She also launched a dry styling bar in Planet Beauty on Clarendon Street, Dublin 2, which is a part of Brown Thomas.

Ceira Lambert offers high quality, luxurious hair extensions from Gold Fever and Millennial Hair – including bonds and tapes.

She also created a customisable clip in extension called ‘The One Piece’ with Gold Fever, which comes in 35 colour blends and 3 length options to suit everyone’s needs.