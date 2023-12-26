This is when The Tommy Tiernan Show will be back on our screens

RTÉ has announced the date The Tommy Tiernan Show will be returning to our screens.

The highly anticipated series will return to RTÉ One on Saturday, January 6th, at 21:40.

A video promoting the upcoming eighth season of the show was released on social media today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

It featured several famous Irish people who have been interviewed by the host in the past, including Dara Ó Briain and Roy Keane.

The promo highlighted the exciting nature of the show, as the guests are always unknown to Tommy before they walk out.

Previous seasons of the show are available to view now on RTÉ Player.

The comedian was among the favourites to replace Ryan Tubridy as the host of The Late Late Show after he stepped down in March.

However, appearing on Red FM’s The Neil Prendeville Show in early spring, the presenter was asked if he’d like to take over as host of The Late Late Show.

Tommy replied with a simple, “I don’t know,” before elaborating: “If I didn’t have my own chat show, it would probably be more tempting…”

“But I have a chat show the following night which is watched by as many people as the Late Late, that I get to design.”

“Originally, Gaybo designed his chat show. The Late Late evolved with Gaybo and he was able to push it left, and push it right, and choose the topics he wanted to cover. I’m not sure the next host of the Late Late has the same freedom.”

“The show that I do the following night at the same time, it has a lot of elements that I like.”

“The big thing for all of us growing up was not knowing who was going to be on the Late Late. We thrived in that. You also had Gay Byrne putting a condom on a banana!”

There were many other famous faces considered for the role, including Claire Byrne, Brendan O’Connor, Donie O’Sullivan and Jennifer Zamparelli.

However, the position ultimately went to talk show host Patrick Kielty – who took over the reigns in September of this year.