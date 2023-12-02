This is what everyone is saying about The Late Late Show’s tribute to Shane MacGowan

The Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty paid tribute to the late Shane MacGowan during Friday night’s broadcast.

The Pogues frontman sadly passed away on November 30 at the age of 65, just days after he was discharged from St Vincent’s Hospital.

The show began with a rendition of The Pogues’ 1968 hit, A Rainy Night in Soho, by Glen Hansard, which was then followed by a montage of Shane’s most memorable moments from throughout his music career.

During the episode of RTÉ’s flagship programme, host Patrick said: “From all of us here on The Late Late Show… we were mesmerised by his talent, and through his music, thought we knew him too, we’d like to send our love and our strength to Shane’s wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his dad Maurice, who have lost so much more than the rest of us tonight.”

“On behalf of everyone who like me, grew up on his music, and behalf of a generation of Irish people at home and abroad, we were gifted the soundtrack to our lives, which allowed us to feel part of something so much bigger.”

“We’d like to say thank you Shane, Rest in Peace,” the Down native concluded.

Since Patrick honoured the Irish singer-songwriter, fans have taken to X to commend the show and Patrick’s touching tribute.

A beautiful message from Patrick Kielty on the passing of Shane MacGowan, perfect in pitch and tone. He has the ability to reflect the views of a nation in a sincere, thoughtful and heartfelt way. Kudos Paddy.#Latelate #latelateshow#ShaneMacGowanRIP pic.twitter.com/3QQiLdPMPE — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) December 1, 2023

@PatricKielty speaks so eloquently and has hit the nail on the head with his beautiful tribute to Shane MacGowan. Lovely opening to the show with a stunning rendition of A Rainy Night in Soho #TheLateLateShow @rte @glenhansaard1 — Eiméar (@EimearCassidy2) December 1, 2023

Gorgeous tribute to #ShaneMacGowan on @RTELateLateShow – what a genius he was ❤️❤️ #LatelateShow — Emma Carroll 💙💛🐱🐶 she/her (@McsEmma) December 1, 2023

Ah, great to hearing Glen Hansard sing my fav #ShaneMacGowan🌟 song 🎶😍 lovely tribute ❤️👏 👏 👏 #LateLate#latelateshow — Carol 💙💚 🇮🇪☘️☮️ (@rochagal) December 1, 2023

Brilliant performance of A Rainy Night in Soho by Glen Hansard and Co on #latelateshow and great interview by Kielty afterwards in tribute to Shane MacGowan — Sean (@stuckydog) December 1, 2023

What a fantastic tribute to the late great Shane McGowan on the late late show, Patrick Kielty magnificent made it about Shane, also what a rendition of Lonely night in Soho by Glen Hansard #latelateshow #RIPShane — anthony power (@antmp2001) December 1, 2023