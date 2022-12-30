This Irish male influencer is blowing up on social media

Damien Broderick is one of Ireland’s biggest influencers right now.

The Dubliner has over 456K followers on Instagram, and a whopping 920.6K followers on TikTok.

The content creator is best known for his incredible style, as well as his ‘Click, click, clap’ video intros.

Damien started his blog in May 2015, before launching his site damienbroderick.net two months later.

In 2018, the social media star rebranded his blog to 1943.ie and according to his LinkedIn profile, it has had over 1 million visitors to date.

Last year, Damien relocated to London to work for luxury menswear magazine The Rake.

This year, he co-founded a subscription based menswear newsletter called Raphoe, which aims to inspire gentleman all over the world and give them the tools to dress better, feel more confident, and unlock their potential.

Damien’s social media platform has exploded in recent months, and his TikTok videos have received over 12.8million likes.

His popular ‘Let’s Get Dressed’ video series sees him try on stylish outfits for different occasions and events.

Commenting on Damien’s style, one follower wrote: “this is the only person on tiktok that actually knows how to dress up for anything.”

Recently, Damien won praise for opening up about his psoriasis. Check him out on TikTok here and Instagram here.