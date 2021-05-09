We can't wait to get our nails done again!

This Dublin nail salon is still taking bookings this week

Leeson Beauty are still taking bookings this week.

The nail, brow and lashes salon is located on Wicklow Street in Dublin – and offers stunning shellacs, gel extensions and acrylics.

They also offer eyelash extensions, eyebrow tints, and lip and chin waxes.

To book your appointment, you can call the salon at 0876032994 or book online here.

