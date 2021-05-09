We are so excited!

Everything reopening in Ireland tomorrow – including hair salons and Penneys

On Monday, May 10, restrictions will begin to ease across the country.

Following the advice of NPHET and the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, hair salons and barbers will reopen their doors for the first time since December 24 – along with libraries, museums and galleries.

Team sports can resume training in pods of 15, and intercounty travel will also be permitted.

Up to 50 people will be allowed to attend religious services from tomorrow, including weddings, funerals and masses.

There will still be strict limits on the number of guests who can attend the wedding party after the ceremony, with only six being permitted to attend indoor wedding parties and 15 guests permitted outdoors.

The new measures also mean non-essential retail can resume their click and collect services from tomorrow, and three different households will also be permitted to meet outdoors.

Ahead of the full reopening of their stores on May 17, some shops are opening their doors for appointments from tomorrow – including Penneys, Zara, Kildare Village and Brown Thomas.

Here are some of the major retailers opening their doors by appointment, and how you can book a slot:

Penneys

Customers can book an appointment through an online portal HERE – which went live at 10am on Friday morning.

Once in-store, customers can shop Penneys’ brand new Spring/Summer collections across fashion, accessories, home and beauty. Ad Penneys will have extended opening hours across every store initially to help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely. Times will vary by store so customers should check their local opening hours here. Zara Zara stores are also offering shopping appointments, which you can book HERE. Kildare Village View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kildare Village (@kildarevillage) You can visit Kildare Village by appointment from 10 May before they fully reopen the village on 17 May. To book the store you wish to visit, click HERE. Brown Thomas Brown Thomas stores across the country are opening their doors for appointments from May 10 until stores open fully on May 17. The appointments are for 50 minutes and are for just one person. To book your appointment, click HERE. Arnotts Arnotts, located on Henry Street, will reopen on May 10 by appointment for visits of 50 minutes. Each time slot allocated is only for one customer. You can also book a virtual appointment via video call with one of their personal stylists, beauty experts or lifestyle advisers, for a one-to-one shopping experience. Click HERE to book your appointment.