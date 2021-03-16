The Tommy Tiernan Show draws in more viewers than the Late Late for the first time ever

The series was recently extended due to popular demand

The Tommy Tiernan Show draws in more viewers than the Late Late...

The Tommy Tiernan Show attracted more viewers than The Late Late Show over the weekend.

For the first time since its 2016 launch, the popular series was watched by more people than the Late Late on Friday, March 12.

According to a press release, 453,000 viewers tuned in to The Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday, March 13.

The latest episode saw Tommy chat to broadcaster Eamon Dunphy, singer Tolu Makay with poet Felispeaks, and mental health professional Joe Slattery.

The show also featured music from Lisa O’Neill.

When contacted for a comment, RTÉ told Goss.ie: “RTÉ produce great entertainment for all audiences across the whole weekend.”

“It’s wonderful to see viewers responding to really strong RTÉ programmes on Friday and Saturday nights and across the weekend including new drama, Smother, which has proven to be a big hit with viewers on Sunday nights.”

“We’re really looking forward to a fantastic Late Late Show St. Patrick’s Day Special tomorrow night,” they continued.

“Strong audience figures have continued since January in Entertainment on RTÉ One, with The Late Late Show attracting an average of 556,000 viewers per week, and The Tommy Tiernan Show attracting an average of 455,000 viewers per week.”

The news comes after RTÉ recently extended the current season of The Tommy Tiernan Show due to popular demand.

An RTE spokesperson said: “The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ One has been extended by 6 additional weeks bringing the series to a total of 16 weeks.”

“The final episode will air on Saturday 17th April. It is a much loved show and the love on social media for it and Tommy every weekend is constant,” they added.

The Tommy Tiernan Show returns this Saturday at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.