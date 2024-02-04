Ad
The third celebrity to be eliminated from RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars is…

Pic: Kyran O’Brien /kobpix
Shane Quigley Murphy is the latest celebrity to be eliminated from series 7 of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The Fair City star was voted off the show after receiving the fewest amounts of votes from the public.

Shane was partnered up with professional dancer Laura Nolan during his time on the series.

Fair City Actor Shane Quigley Murphy with his Partner Laura Nolan during Dancing with the Stars
Pic ;Kyran O’Brien /kobpix

The actor follows TikTok star Miriam Mullins and Miss Brown Boys star Rory Cowan who were previously eliminated from the show.

Dancing With The Stars will return to RTÉ next Sunday, February 11 at 6:30pm.

