Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of guests

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

This Friday, Ryan Tubridy will catch-up with Vicky Phelan from the US, where she underwent her first week of cancer treatment in a clinical trial in Maryland.

The Cervical Check campaigner will be away from her family for at least six months, including her two kids Amelia and Darragh, as she hopes to prolong her life.

TikTok sea shanty star Nathan Evans will also be on the show to chat about his rise to fame on the popular app, allowing him to quit his job and land a record deal.

GAA footballer Shane Carthy will join Ryan to discuss his battle with mental health and experiencing suicidal thoughts, and how he got through his darkest days.

RTÉ’s Northern Editor Tommie Gorman will discuss Covid-19 and the border issue, as well as his standout reporting moments.

Joining us the week on the #Latelate… RTÉ's Northern Editor Tommie Gorman, Dublin footballer Shane Carthy, the #AXACommunityHeroes, Sea-shanty sensation @NathanEvanss, @niamhreganmusic and we get an update from @PhelanVicky on her US journey so far. pic.twitter.com/kG3UfpqMk7 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 28, 2021

Axa Community Heroes will be honoured on the show, celebrating the five finalists from across Ireland who have been going above and beyond to help others in the past year.

Finally, RTÉ Choice Music Prize nominee and Galway native Niamh Regan will be performing on the night.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday January 29th at 9:35pm.