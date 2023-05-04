The line-up for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed

Des Bishop leads the line-up for Saturday night’s episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

The popular comedian compares cheek bones with his close friend Cillian Murphy, chats about his Friday the 13th wedding day and reveals the real reason why he’s not circumcised.

Broadcaster Jacqui Hurley joins Des and Angela on the pink couch.

Jacqui lifts the lid on the foreplay of sports interviews, the unsolicited advice she gets from middle aged men and why Roy Keane is truly world class.

Angela’s final guest on Saturday night is Dermot O’Leary.

The proud Irish passport holder speaks about The X Factor and Simon Cowell, the pure joy of coming home to his parents in Co. Wexford and squeezing into his GAA Shorts.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything continues on Saturday, May 6 at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.