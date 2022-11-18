The line-up for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed

The sixth episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will air on RTÉ One at 9.40pm on Saturday, November 19.

Vanessa Feltz will lead the line-up on Saturday night.

The broadcaster talks about life in Ballycotton, Co.Cork, why it’s her sacred duty to embarrass her children, reveals what to do if your sex life is in danger of becoming boring and explains why she’s “so f**king delighted to be alive!”.

Angela and Vanessa will be joined by Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn.

He is 100 to 1 to be the next James Bond, but muses about how he is to be the first Englishman – who isn’t a soldier – on a wall mural.

Louis Walsh will then join the trio on the pink couch.

He shares why he’s not a member of Ronan Keating’s fan club, how he saved U2’s career and how his mother wanted him to be a priest.

Goss.ie caught up with Angela ahead of the return of Ask Me Anything – you can read her full, exclusive interview here.

The eight-part series will run until December 3.