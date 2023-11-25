The Late Late Toy Show Appeal raises MILLIONS for charity so far

Viewers of The Late Late Toy Show have already raised just over a whopping €3 million since the beloved show aired on Friday night.

The dedicated fund will be used to support children’s charities across the country, and the money will be distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

Since its inception in 2020, the fund has raised over €17.5m for children’s charities, with 359 grants being provided to 226 children’s charities.

Last night’s broadcast saw Patrick Kielty’s debut as host of the iconic show.

The 52-year-old was dressed as Buddy the Elf as the show celebrated the beloved Christmas classic, while the presenter asked people all over the country to generously donate to the special cause.

In a heartwarming speech at the end of the show, the father-of-two praised the “truly remarkable feat” and said: “You have no idea how much that money is going to make a difference.”

“We can’t thank you enough. Behind the toys, behind all of the decorations, behind what all of this is about, it’s about kids and families together at Christmas and a celebration of childhood.”

“Through your donations, you are giving the gift of childhood back to so many who need it. So, thank you so, so much to those who have donated.”

At the end of the broadcast, the figure stood at just over €3 million and could jump even further as lines remain open all weekend, until Sunday night.

Donations can still be made online here and through the Revolut app.

Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko said, he can guarantee that every cent donated through the app will go to the charity – with no fees or charges.