The Late Late Show announce change to line-up due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Brian Cox sadly won’t appear on tonight’s Late Late Show, as previously promised.

The Scottish actor, who plays Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession, was set to chat to Ryan Tubridy live in studio on Friday night.

But this afternoon, an RTÉ spokesperson revealed: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brian Cox’s appearance on tonight’s Late Late Show has been postponed for a later date.”

While Brian will no longer appear on the show, viewers can look forward to seeing Spice Girl Mel C in studio to discuss her new memoir Who I Am: My Story by Melanie Chisholm.

The singer will chat about being a part of one of the biggest music groups in history, as well as the downsides of achieving that level of fame.

Ryan will also chat to singer-songwriter Paul Brady about pursuing his Crazy Dreams over his long career.

He will discuss everything from the inspiration behind The Island, finding success again after winding up penniless in America, performing his own song alongside Tina Turner in front of an Irish audience, to teaching Bob Dylan how to play The Lakes of Ponchartrain.

There will also be a special musical performance from Paul, who will sing The Island.

Retired RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman will also join Ryan on the couch to reflect on a broadcasting career of over 40 years – including early life in Sligo, politics North and South of the border and his love of sport.

Ryan will then be joined by Ciara Mageean, who won a silver medal at this summer’s European Athletics Championships was followed by a record-breaking 1500 metres of three minutes 56.63 seconds run, that saw her shatter Sonia O’Sullivan’s 27-year national record by two seconds.

Sonia O’Sullivan will also stop by to celebrate Ciara’s record-breaking success.

And finally, Louis Walsh’s new boyband Next In Line will make their TV debut on the programme this Friday night.