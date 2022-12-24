The Head Plan co-founder Denise Kenny Byrne announces she’s expecting her first child

Denise Kenny Byrne has announced she’s expecting her first child with her partner Ciaran.

The Head Plan co-founder took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the sweet news.

Showing off her growing baby bump in front of the Christmas tree, Denise wrote: “Our Christmas miracle 😭.”

Denise continued: “Many of you will know how long we’ve been longing for this. Honestly it was a journey at one stage we didn’t even know if we would be blessed to take.”

“It started in 2019 and we did find extremely difficult at times but we always had hope 🤍. When we first started treatment I pulled back hugely from sharing with you all because I felt I couldn’t be myself (I like to overshare normally).”

“If we weren’t doing a round, meeting new doctors, changing clinics… we were prepping for a round physically or mentally… it’s really been so much on us both emotionally.”

“This time it worked for us. We can’t wait to meet our baby in 2023 🥹.”

“To the women I connected with also on fertility journeys… many of you still on them,” Denise penned. “I share this post with sensitivity. I remember crying last Christmas it hadn’t happened for us yet… I understand from the bottom of my heart every part of the journey your on and I’m sending you so much love.”

“I will share more of my own journey with you all when I feel ready and if you ever need me my DMs are open. Merry Christmas my loves xox 🥹.”

The Head Plan was established after Denise and her partner Ciaran wanted to re-asses everything in their lives after he had been diagnosed with life-threatening leukaemia.

Denise was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the our inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards earlier this year.

