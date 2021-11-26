The funniest reactions to The Late Late Toy Show

Twitter was on fire tonight as the The Late Late Toy Show aired on RTÉ One.

While the annual programme is aimed at children, it attracts plenty of adult viewers who love to react to the show online.

Half the fun of watching the Toy Show every year is following the reactions on Twitter, and this year’s tweets were funnier than ever.

Check out some of our favourites below:

Hang the Toy Show in the Louvre immediately pic.twitter.com/Fo8uIHs6gE — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) November 26, 2021

Me after doing the absolute minimum #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/KVTozIgvMn — Fatti Burke (@FattiBurke) November 26, 2021

This is all I could picture when Ryan said “You’re a divil for the ketchup aren’t ya?” #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/sdpdI9fyL3 — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) November 26, 2021

This is what undercover guards at electric picnic look like #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/zCLGAOXfQr — rory (@flatoutsure) November 26, 2021

Me in someone’s kitchen at 4am #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/oEassMaJgD — Niamh Ní Phiondar (@niamhpender_) November 26, 2021

me finding my mates in the bathroom after disappearing in the club for the whole night #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/3cMQNGnLmG — jessica (@jebblesss) November 26, 2021

Telling my kids this was Mango X Mathman #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/mw9rcEfHbZ — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) November 26, 2021

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga – House of Gucci, 2021 #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/St6D66QXOZ — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) November 26, 2021

“I can see you’re crying!”

Go on the little brother! 🤣

Super lads.#latelatetoyshow pic.twitter.com/qiAmJfItym — Mark Tighe (@marktigheST) November 26, 2021

Me looking for recognition after emptying the dishwasher #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/MC9jx4XnoX — Catherine (@MeeCatherine) November 26, 2021

Absolutely love the little brother. Couldn’t give a shite ahahaha #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/lVkUTmxIOl — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) November 26, 2021

This child on the decks would get a twenty year residency in most Irish culchie nightclubs. #LateLateToyShow — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) November 26, 2021

Of course the child from Cavan has a credit union account. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/LQHxZC1xnQ — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) November 26, 2021

I love it when the kids don’t listen to Tubridy and go off script #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/UVRxJwVmdC — ʀoss 🇵🇸 (Taylor’s Version) (@rosseireann) November 26, 2021

Electric Picnic is going to be wild next year #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/4nTgYLzJUG — Cian AMR (@CianRing) November 26, 2021

Checking your story the morning after a rough night out like #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/R7dsSPlk0m — Aoife💃🏽 (@aoifedevirgo) November 26, 2021

Me after my 7th jäger bomb tryna make the most outta the night before the pub closes at 12 #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/d0QxrVgRHM — Emily (@crowntheemilyy) November 26, 2021

Your divorced aunt rocking up to Christmas dinner #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/tpsdBmpN0f — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 26, 2021

