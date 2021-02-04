Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of famous faces

The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of famous faces on Friday night’s show, starting with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The former Nirvana drummer will discuss his memories of Nirvana’s 1991 gig in Cork and his high points from headlining Slane Castle in 2015.

Ronan Keating will also be on the show to chat about the challenges and rewards of making music over the past year, and welcoming his baby girl Coco to his family at the start of the pandemic.

The Riptide Movement will perform their hit single ‘It All Works Out’, while a special number following the viral Jerusalema dance challenge by the Gardai has been promised.

Lynsey Bennett, the 32-year-old mother-of-two from Longford, who settled her CervicalCheck High Court action this week will be chatting with Ryan on the show.

RTÉ’s Home School Hubs newest Múinteoir Emer O’Neill will share her plans for keeping kids moving, the importance of diversity on Irish television screens, and her battle to overcome racial abuse.

And finally, Sportsfile’s Ray McManus will look back at the 2020 GAA season as captured by some of Ireland’s best sports photographers.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, February 5th on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.

