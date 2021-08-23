Home Irish Showbiz The BEST reactions to Love Island star Toby Aromolaran’s Irish mammy

The BEST reactions to Love Island star Toby Aromolaran’s Irish mammy

Turns out Toby's mum is from Mayo!

Sophie Clarke
It’s Love Island final day!

During Sunday night’s semi-final, the contestants were finally reunited with their friends and family after weeks apart.

In the midst of the emotional scenes, viewers were convinced they heard an Irish accent in the villa, and discovered Toby Aromolaran’s mum is from Co. Mayo.

The news was confirmed by Toby’s family, who are running his social media accounts while he’s in the villa.

They tweeted: “A lot of people saying they love the fact Toby’s mum is from Mayo, the West Coast of Ireland! We see you guys.”

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news that an “Irish Love Island contestant” had made it to the final, and some of the memes are hilarious!

Check them out:

