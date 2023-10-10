The 2 Johnnies reveal why they snub the celebrity lifestyle: ‘We have never been on a red carpet’

The 2 Johnnies have revealed why they’ve chosen to snub the celebrity lifestyle, despite being household names in Ireland.

Alongside their hugely successful podcast, Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien host their own drive time show called Drive It with The 2 Johnnies on RTÉ 2fm.

The duo also host a series of popular live gigs across the country, and have landed their own RTÉ2 series, The 2 Johnnies’ Late Night Lock In, which will premiere later this month.

Despite their newfound fame, the duo have no interest in attending red carpet events and showbiz parties.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, Johnny Smacks said: “We’re certainly a bit more comfortable but the day-to-day life is unchanged.

“I used to drive into SuperValu. Now I drive in here [to their studio]. We still have the same group of friends, have never been on a red carpet and never been at one of those jazzy parties.

“For us, it’s a few pints on a Sunday and watching a match. The difference is we’re doing something that we absolutely love.”

While The 2 Johnnies launched their podcast in 2018, they gained a huge surge in popularity last year when Johnny B shared his viral GAA Catfish story.

Across two episodes, Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity.

In a story that shocked the nation, Johnny detailed how himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.