Terrie McEvoy poses with newborn daughter as she celebrates her graduation day

Terrie McEvoy has shared sweet photos with her newborn daughter, after graduating from college.

The Irish influencer, who welcomed her baby girl Sydney earlier this month, graduated from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland on Tuesday with a First Class Honours in Advanced Leadership in Nursing.

The Dublin native shared photos of her in her cap and gown as she cradled her daughter with her 257k Instagram followers, and wrote: “A very special morning indeed!🥰”

“Today I graduate from the @rcsi_irl with a First Class Honours in Advanced Leadership in Nursing👩🏻‍🎓🌟 We did it Sydney👏🏼🥰,” she added.

“Thanks for keeping me company through it all baby girI! I promise to return the favour one day!👩‍👧💞💞 #graduationday #postgrad #nursing.”

Fellow Irish influencer Rosie Connolly commented on the post: “What a massive achievement Terrie… Sydney will be one proud little girl 💗 Huge congrats ❤️”

Limerick blogger Louise Cooney penned: “This is too cute!!! Huge congrats ❤️ so proud! I hope she gets your brains and David’s cleaning abilities 🤣🤣🤣”

Terrie married her longtime love David Fitzpatrick in a stunning ceremony in Portugal in September 2019.

Announcing the birth of their daughter earlier this month, Terrie shared black-and-white photos from the hospital, and wrote: “The beginning of the rest of our lives 🤍✨.”

“Our hearts are ready to burst with love and gratitude 🤍 Welcome to the world baby girl 🌊🤍✨.”