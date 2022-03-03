Storm Keating calls husband Ronan ‘the best human being ever’ in sweet birthday tribute

Storm Keating has called her husband Ronan “the best human ever” in a sweet birthday tribute.

The Boyzone star turns 45 today, and his Australian wife took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Alongside a series of snaps with her beau, Storm wrote: “This day 45 years ago, Marie and Gerry created the best human being ever ♥️.”

She continued: “@rokeating you are the funniest, kindest, most generous and genuine man alive. The kids worship you, I adore you and your friends love you.”

“Plus your the hardest worker ever and will go the extra mile to support your family. You deserve everything you’ve built and created. We all appreciate and love you so much!”

“Thank you for making my heart so full and Cooper asked me to add ‘Hello daddy I love you and please don’t forget to give me a big cuddle and a big kiss when you get home. Loves and kisses from Thor & Cooper’ 😂💙 #happybirthday #weloveyou 😘🥳🎂💃”

Ronan replied in the comment section: “😢 Thank you baby.”

Storm and Ronan got married back in 2015, and have since welcomed two children together – Cooper and Coco.

Storm is also step mother to Ronan’s three children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly – Jack, Missy, and Ali.