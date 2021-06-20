Grab it before it's gone!

Steal Her Style: Maura Higgins looks incredible in colourful bikini

Maura Higgins has some serious style, and we are obsessed with her latest look.

The Love Island star recently jetted off to the sun for a shoot with Irish tanning brand Bellamianta, and shared her OOTD with her 3.2million Instagram followers.

Posing in a colourful, halterneck bikini, the Longford native captioned the post: “Is it too late for a hot girl summer?!?!”

Maura’s best friend and fellow Love Islander commented: “I think you just started it 🥵🥵🥵🥵 Insane.”

The 30-year-old revealed she got the stunning summer piece from Jaded London, and an almost identical set it is available on their website right now.

You can purchase the top for €38 here, and the bottoms are available for €28 here.

It comes after Maura landed a presenting gig on a brand new RTÉ series called ‘Glow Up Ireland’.