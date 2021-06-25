Steal Her Style: Amy Huberman stuns in the perfect floral summer dress

Amy Huberman rarely gets it wrong when it comes to fashion, and her latest look is no exception.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress posed in a gorgeous floral dress by sustainable brand, Queens of Archive.

She captioned the post: “The perfect dress to stuff all the bread rolls up your sleeve at dinner for the walk home.”

Amy continued: “I’ve lost the run of myself. I want to wear black tie walking the dog. I’m calling it For Frock Sake Why Not. It’s just been too long.”

“This one is from the utter design duo queens at @queensofarchive and I think would go fabulously with a gin & tonic and a good power hose of the moss and then a sort of the laundry.”

The stunning dress by Queens of Archive can be found for here for €227.

The brand has been worn by a host of famous faces over the past few months – including Holly Willoughby, Una Healy, Laura Whitmore, and Imelda May.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, we found a similar dress from NastyGal for €32.40 here.

The mum-of-three wore a pair of platform gold heels to match, which she bought from Buffalo a few years ago. However, a similar pair from ASOS can be purchased here for €43.99.

Queens of Archive was launched last year by Dublin native Sarah Plunkett Chadwick, and her friend Nicola Orme.

It’s described as an “independent brand run by women, for women”, which focuses on selling “timeless, feminine, easy-to-wear dresses inspired by a bygone era”.

