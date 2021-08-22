Steal Her Style: Amy Huberman stuns in sustainable brand as she meets Michael D. Higgins

The Irish actress is always on trend!

Steal Her Style: Amy Huberman stuns in sustainable brand as she meets...

Amy Huberman has serious style, and often shares her stunning OOTD’s with her Instagram followers.

The actress attended the Festival of Writing & Ideas in Carlow on Saturday, where she met with President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and popular Irish author Marian Keyes.

The Finding Joy star wore a gorgeous floral dress from sustainable brand Host and Var for the occasion, which she got from brand new Irish online boutique Enclothed.ie.

The embroidered gown is currently sold out, but we have found some similar pieces that are equally as gorgeous.

Take a look:

Mini Tea Dress with Contrast Collar in Vintage Floral

How cute is this tea dress?

We are obsessed with the floral print and the dramatic contrasting collar, and think it is a must-have piece!

Shop the look on ASOS for €58.99 here.

Navy Floral Collar Tea Mini Dress

This navy, floral tea dress from River Island is currently on sale for a steal of a price.

Dress it up with a pair of heels, or wear it with some white trainers for a more casual look.

Shop the look for €45 here.

Wild Tulip Blouse

Host and Var have a range of other stylish pieces, including this fab orange blouse.

Complete with a contrasting collar embroidered with flowers and stunning sleeves, this is sure to sell out!

Shop the look for €120 here.