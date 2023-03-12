Spotlight On: Model and Ireland AM star Katja Mia

Katja Mia has conquered the world of social media, modelling and most recently, television.

The 26-year-old is our latest Spotlight On cover star and in this exclusive interview, she opens up about her decision to ditch her job in a bank to follow her dreams and make a name for herself in the showbiz industry.

The Virgin Media star took a gamble in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and her work was put on pause. She signed to one of Ireland’s top modelling agency, and began focusing on growing her social media following.

The gamble paid off for Katja, who now has 27.7k Instagram followers and 31.3k followers on TikTok, and works with top brands including Dunnes Stores and PrettyLittleThing.

In 2021, the Dubliner entered a competition for aspiring presenters to promote Maya Jama’s beauty brand MIJ Masks and to much to Katja’s surprise, she won.

The model then got the presenting “bug” and after regularly contributing to Ireland AM as an entertainment reporter, she eventually landed a full-time role on the show – presenting alongside Martin King and Elaine Crowley on the weekends.

In her exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Katja speaks about becoming a role model to Black and Irish people, and what that means to her.

She also opens up about finding love online, shares the secrets to a happy and healthy relationship, and reveals her plans for the future.

Check out our exclusive interview with Katja below:

Your career in the public eye began with content creation. What made you decide to start sharing parts of your life online?

“I think it was quite natural for me, because I always had Snapchat and my friends and I would always share very openly on that. And then I’d post regularly on Instagram too, but I never really had the following.

“In the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Movement was everywhere, and that’s when people started highlighting Black and Irish creators. All of a sudden, a lot of people started following me and taking interest in me.

“I never changed the way I posted, I just kept sharing photos from nights out, and of my outfits and makeup and stuff like that. And then as my account started getting bigger around the time of that campaign, my agent discovered me and I signed with 1st Options Model Management. I began curve modelling, and started working with different brands.”

Prior to that, you were working in finance. Tell us a bit about how you went from that, to a career in the entertainment industry.

“I pretty much went down the traditional route; The Leaving Cert, college, and then a graduate job straight afterwards. I don’t even think I thought about my life, and I don’t think we ever do. We just follow what everyone else is doing, and make sure we have a job and are secure and stable in some way.

“So I never really thought about myself until the Covid-19 pandemic, when everything was just all over the place. I guess that was the perfect time to rejig my life. I remember thinking: ‘Look, the world is on pause right now, if there’s a time to do it, it’s right now.’

“I didn’t want to wait until I was in my 30s with kids to completely change my career, so I decided to do it then. I was only 24, if I was going to f*** up then that was the time to do it, because then at least I’d still have a chance to recover.”

You are also a model. Tell us how you got into that. And what has been the most surreal moment in your modelling career to date?

“I got into modelling in the summer of 2020, when I got discovered by my agency. They said to me, ‘We would love to sign you as a model first, and then as a content creator.’ I’d never really considered modelling before, because I’m not the conventional size of a mannequin in a shop. I’d be considered a curve model or plus sized model. So I definitely didn’t consider modelling straight away. But I always loved taking photos of my outfits and stuff, so I was never camera shy.

“So I decided to give it a go and see how it made me feel. I’ve done a few modelling jobs now, but I’m definitely not doing it as much as I used to because of all the other work. But I love being on set.

“Women of any size are worthy of being on posters and billboards”

“My favourite experience to date with it was the campaign I did with Dunnes Stores last February. It was the first time I saw my face everywhere, outside of shops all over the country. That was huge for me, it was really special. It gave me confidence, because it shows that women of any size can be celebrated, and that they are worthy of being on posters and billboards. No one should have to be one size.”

You’ve spoken before about not feeling represented as a midsize, Black and Irish woman when you were younger. How does it feel that you are now a role model to so many girls who may feel the same?

“It makes me feel emotional and really proud that little girls have someone like them to look up to, because we didn’t before. I remember buying magazines when I was younger and I never saw anyone in them that looked like me. Now it’s changed so much.

“I feel so happy and proud to be a role model to any Black and Irish kid out there. I don’t think people realise the importance of representation, and the difference it could make for someone to see someone in the public eye who looks somewhat like them. It really impacts everything when you see yourself being represented.

“Ireland still has a long way to go, but we’re getting there. Even recently I was on set for a shoot and my makeup artist and hair stylist were both Black, and it was just so lovely to see. I knew my makeup would look good that day, and that my hair would look good, because I was with someone who understood the texture of my hair and how to work with it.

“There’s a lot of learning that people in the beauty industry have to do when it comes to Black makeup and hair. There’s been so many times on a shoot where I’ve been unhappy with the glam that I could cry, because people don’t understand skin tones and hair textures. But I can definitely see the beginning of a change in Ireland, and that makes me so happy.”

In October of last year, Katja filled in for Muireann O’Connell on Ireland AM while she was away on holidays. Viewers loved seeing more of Katja on the show, and branded her a “natural”.

Shortly afterwards, she landed a full-time presenting role on the show, bringing a fresh energy to the mornings at the weekend.

As we continue with our conversation with Katja, she tells us this is the first time she’s “genuinely been happy” in a job…

You landed a presenting gig on Ireland AM last year. Did you always want to become a presenter?

“Being dead honest, no. I think I got the bug for it in 2020. It was always a job I admired, and I was never shy of the stage. When I was a kid, I was always like, ‘Look at me’ and putting on shows and stuff. That was always part of my personality. I am a Leo rising, so that probably explains a bit of it, so being on stage and entertaining people never scared me. I always felt quite calm doing things like that.

“In 2020, Zeda put on an amazing showcase showing Black and Irish music, and she reached out to me and asked me if I’d like to co-host it. That was my very, very first presenting job and it felt like I was talking to a friend. It wasn’t scary at all to me. And then after that show wrapped, I got the bug for presenting.

“Then at the beginning of 2021, Maya Jama posted a competition on her Instagram page for aspiring presenters, and my friend encouraged me to go for it. So I did, and then I got the job.

“It is a bit crazy when you think about it. I had a stable job in a bank, and then I decided to just throw it all away…”

“When the Virgin Media gig came up, I was actually looking to get into TV and entertainment, so that opportunity just fell into my lap at the right time and I was so, so grateful for it. It’s amazing how the world works sometimes. It is a bit crazy when you think about it. I had a stable job in a bank, and then I decided to just throw it all away. But it was just meant to happen this way.

“I love where I am now, because it’s the first time I’ve been genuinely happy with a job. I’ve had so many jobs in the past; I worked in retail when I was 16, I did the corporate work, and then all the in-between jobs. And this is the first time that I’m like, I actually have a smile on my face when I get up in the morning for work. It’s such a blessing.”

Your audience has expanded so much since joining the Ireland AM team, and people are now recognising you from the telly rather than from social media. What has that been like?

“I remember I was in Burger King on Grafton Street and this woman stopped me and was like, ‘Oh my god you’re the girl from Ireland AM. You bring such a fresh energy to the show, I’m so here for it.’ That was the first time I was recognised from being on TV, and I was so surprised and shocked, but also delighted to hear that.

“It made me realise what an amazing reach the show has. People of all ages tune in. And that was the first time I was like, ‘Woah you’re actually on a platform. You’re on telly now, so you have to make sure you don’t say anything stupid anymore!'”

There can be a pressure that comes with having a platform like that. Do you feel you have to act a certain way now that you are a public figure?

“Not yet. I’m really down-to-earth so if I meet anyone that does follow me when I’m on a night out, I feel like I’m just chatting to a friend. I think with social media, it’s important to be transparent and real, and that’s what people are doing now.

“When you’re coming onto your Instagram Stories, you chat to your followers like you’re chatting to your pals. So because I’m used to being true to myself online, I act the exact same when I’m on TV or out and about. I think staying true to yourself makes life so much easier, because to put on an act or performance just for TV or social media would be so exhausting. So I’m just going to keep being myself.”

“I’m just going to keep being myself…”

You work closely with Elaine Crowley and Martin King on the show. Do you guys really get on as well as it seems, or do you bicker from time to time?

“No we actually never bicker! Martin is so happy and chirpy in the mornings, I don’t know what is in his smoothies but he’s always ready to go. And then Elaine and I get ready together, we do our makeup next to each other and chit chat.

“When I joined the team, I was so nervous to meet them. But the reception was so nice. It really is like one big happy family. It’s not forced, there’s a natural chemistry with everyone there. I’m really glad I have the two of them by my side at the weekends. Imagine coming in and not being able to stand my co-workers? I feel very lucky to be able to call them my colleagues.”

Katja has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Daragh Curran since 2017. The couple’s modern-day love story began when they met on Tinder back in 2017 and since then, they have gone from strength to strength.

Just like his girlfriend, Daragh is a well-known content creator – who is best known as ‘The Guinness Guru’. He visits pubs and restaurants across the country and rates their Guinness, sharing the reviews with his 119k Instagram followers.

Katja and Daragh are now living together, and they recently sparked engagement rumours while on holidays in the Dominican Republic. Katja now tells us more about her relationship with her “best friend”…

Your boyfriend Daragh, aka The Guinness Guru, also has a huge online following. Tell us a bit about your love story, how did you guys first meet?

“We met years ago, we’re together five years now. We met online, on a dating app, on Tinder. This was before it came an app just for hookups, people were actually meeting to go on dates and find love. Our first date was back in 2017, and the rest is history.

“He’s actually my first relationship as well. We get on so well, and the fact that he does similar work to me makes us living together a lot easier. We moved in together earlier this year, and he helps me out with my work and vice versa. So that’s been great.”

How do you guys find the time for each other when you both have such busy working lives?

“When you’re in a relationship, it’s literally like work. You need to constantly work at it and dedicate time to it. But one thing about us two is because we’re so busy and out and about all the time, we appreciate home so much. We love couch time, chilling out. Our favourite thing to do is have dinner together and watch a TV show. I’m such a homebird, so that’s my favourite thing to do. And then intentional date nights are important too.”

What would you say is the secret to a healthy and happy relationship?

“Making sure you’re best friends with your partner. It’s so important to like the person you go out with. Me and Daragh genuinely not only love, but really like each other.

“It’s also important that you constantly check in with one another. Have conversations about the difficult things. I think it’s really important to be uncomfortable in a relationship, even for a moment, because then that means no one is building up anything or harbouring any resentment. You don’t want these things to build up and then a year later, it comes out and ends the relationship. That’s why you need to check in on each other and see your partner is feeling, especially when you both live very different lifestyles.

“Don’t forget to date and do all the cute and romantic things too. Have that intentional, one-on-one time together. I think all those things have contributed massively to how long our relationship has been going on for. The thing is, it’s been five years but it doesn’t feel like it at all. It feels like we’ve only been dating for a year because we still have that fun together, and it doesn’t feel like our relationship has expired.”

You are both well-known figures, who share a lot of your life online. Do you feel pressure to share every part of your relationship with your followers too? Do you struggle with people commenting on your relationship?

“Even before I started working in Virgin Media, I noticed a bit of that. But I’ve decided to keep more moments private with us. I only share small snippets of our relationship online now, whereas I showed basically everything online about two years ago! I’d share my mam, my dad, my fella, everything and everyone in my life. But I’ve realised it’s a lot more precious to keep some of those things private. Especially the bigger your platform grows.

“It’s important to still be totally transparent and share some sweet moments from your life, but only to a certain extent so you still keep those precious, private moments solely for yourself. I’ve created a nice balance now that works for me, and I no longer feel pressure to share everything.”

You and Daragh recently sparked engagement rumours when you jetted off on holidays to the Dominican Republic. Do you think that is something that is on the cards for you both soon?

“That’s never something I would want to rush. I’m only 26, and I still feel like a little baby. I still have so much more life to experience, and more changes are on their way to me, so I definitely would never rush an engagement. When it happens, it will happen at the right time.

“That was very funny though, the reaction to the ‘engagement’ photo. It was a Pandora ring I was wearing! That just shows how stunning their rings are that people thought it was an engagement ring. But no, that’s not how I would announce my engagement. I’m way more of a ‘hard launch’ person, so it definitely won’t be subtle.”

As we wrap up our interview with Katja, she shares the advice she lives by every day.

She also revealed what’s next for her, after what’s been a very exciting and hugely successful few months for her…

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“It’s from a book: ‘Feel the fear and do it anyways.’ I apply that to myself anytime I’m scared or have imposter syndrome. Also: ‘The worst answer you can receive is no.'”

Your career has really taken off over the past few months. What’s next for you?

“I’m still at the beginning of my career so I’m just learning to perfect the craft. That is my goal for the next year. I want to be the best presenter I can be. And I want to be fearless. Whatever opportunity that comes my way next, I want to grab it with both arms and just give it my all.

“So what’s next for me is still unknown. I’m very happy to just keep doing what I’m doing. I’m very excited for the next couple of chapters in my life.”