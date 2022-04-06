Spencer Matthews reveals he and Vogue Williams are considering relocating to Ireland

Spencer Matthews has revealed he and Vogue Williams are considering relocating to Ireland.

The Made in Chelsea star and his Irish wife currently live in London with their two children, but they also own a home in Vogue’s native Howth.

Speaking on Ireland AM during the week, Spencer said: “Who doesn’t love Ireland? And I’m not just saying that because I happen to be in the studio.”

The 33-year-old continued: “We’ve got a place up the hill in Howth, which is absolutely beautiful, we come when we can. We’re never gonna close the door on that possibility [of moving to Howth].”

“I think where we are currently, with our careers, it probably makes more sense to be in London just for now. But the door will never be shut.”

“Vogue, in particular, is very attached to Howth, which is where she grew up, which I think is wonderful.”

The reality star also talked about his wife’s podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts alongside her best friend Joanne McNally.

Vogue and Joanne’s podcast is a hit with fans and Spencer opened up about his disappointment about having not appeared on the podcast as of yet.

He said: “I find it hideous that I haven’t been invited on, particularly because it’s recorded from home, I’m always there but haven’t been asked.”

Vogue and Spencer are set to welcome their third child together sometime this month, a baby boy.

The couple are already proud parents to son Theodore, 3, and Gigi, 1.