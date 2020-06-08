Home Irish Showbiz Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams celebrate 2 year wedding anniversary with sweet...

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams celebrate 2 year wedding anniversary with sweet posts

The couple gushed about each other online

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have celebrated two years of marriage, with sweet posts on social media.

The couple, who wed in a private ceremony in Scotland, while Vogue was pregnant with their son Theodore, both took to Instagram to share gushing messages.

Posting wedding throwbacks on her Instagram feed, Vogue wished a happy anniversary to her “best friend”.

“This day two years ago I married my best friend,” she wrote. “What an amazing two years it’s been and almost two babies later… Happy Anniversary, love you @spencermatthews ❤️”

 

Meanwhile Spencer, 31, shared a more recent photo of the couple during lockdown.

H”appy 2nd wedding anniversary my darling,” he captioned the photo. “Each day I love you more than the last. Here’s to a lifetime together. ❤️”

 

Spencer and Vogue are expecting their second child, a baby girl, at the end of summer.

