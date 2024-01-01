Influencer Sophie Murray announces new collaboration with MAJOR fashion brand

Sophie Murray has announced a new collaboration with a major fashion brand.

Sophie is best known for her Get Ready With Me videos, vlogs and fashion and beauty hauls across her social media platforms.

The content creator took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her 341,000 followers.

The Irish influencer revealed that she is colloborating with Nakd Fashion and wrote in a post on her Instagram: “@nakdfashion x ME!! 🥹🎀🫶🏼 it’s all thanks to you girly whirlies!”

“Launching Jan 7th, sign up link in bio! 😙🩵 LOVE YOU! (ad)”

Sophie’s new collab launches on January 7.

Sophie had previously teased on her Instagram that she was working on a new project.