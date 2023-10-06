‘So happy’ Influencer Aideen Kate and boyfriend Dave take MAJOR step in their relationship

Aideen Kate Murphy and her boyfriend Dave Kelly have taken a major step in their relationship.

The couple had plans to emigrate to Australia together before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after their plans were interrupted, Aideen launched her own beauty brand True Beauty and the pair plan to stay in Ireland for the foreseeable future.

Aideen and Dave, who have been together almost a decade, have been living together in Aideen’s family home.

However, earlier this week they took a major relationship step and moved into their own apartment together.

Taking to TikTok, the influencer shared a sweet video of herself and Dave standing in the living room of their new pad.

She wrote: “After almost 10 years together, we’ve finally got a place to call our own. Screaming, crying, throwing up, who’s ready for some home content!!! 🥹.”

A host of Aideen’s followers rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their relationship milestone.

One TikTok user penned: “Aww, man someone pass me the tissue 😭 So so happy for you both!”

A second said: “This is so wholesome🥹 congratulations🥰🥰🥰.”

Meanwhile, Louise Cooney commented: “Ah very exciting. Congrats guys!,” while Adam Fogarty wrote: “Omg I’m so happy for you 😭❤️.”