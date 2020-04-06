Snow Patrol announce free gig

Fans will get to choose the songs

Snow Patrol have announced that they will be performing a free gig – amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The live concert is set to take place on Thursday at 8pm via their Facebook page.

The news was announced on Twitter to their followers by the band’s lead singer Gary Lightbody.

“Join me this Thursday at 8 pm (GMT) for a live gig on Facebook,” the post stated.

“Vote over on Facebook for what Snow Patrol song you’d like to hear and I’ll play the top ten. gL.x”

Fans were quick to react to the uplifting news and comment on what song they would love to hear this Thursday coming.

“good morning to California, thank you for being so generous with your time, Gary,” one fan tweeted.

“Excellent news! Cannot wait,” another fan added.

“I am obsessed with Chasing Cars at Royal Albert Hall. Such good energy from you & the crowd!” a fan commented.

The live gig comes after many artists were forced to cancel their live tours due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

