Sharon Horgan lays her father to rest after heartbreaking death

Sharon Horgan has laid her father to rest on Tuesday after his heartbreaking death last week.

John Horgan, who was also father to former Irish rugby star Shane Horgan, died on Thursday surrounded by his family, following a battle with cancer.

A notice on RIP.ie read: “The death has occurred of John (Donald) Horgan of Strand Rd, Termonfeckin, Co Louth, formerly of Bellewstown, Co Meath, London and Christchurch, New Zealand.”

“He was a hugely loved husband of Ursula, father to Maria, Sharon, Lorraine, Shane and Mark and grandfather to Sadhbhy, Amer, Marianne, Charlie, Sadie, Neala, Joni and Aoibh.

Sharon and her family laid their father to rest on Tuesday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth.

Mourners in attendance included Shane’s Leinster team-mate Brian O’Driscoll, actress Sarah Green who co-starred in Bad Sisters alongside Sharon, and comedian Deirdre O’Kane.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik and former Leinster rugby player Shane Byrne were also seen among the mourners.

A source close to the family has since told The Irish Sun that John had been battling cancer for the past couple of years.

“All the family were with him when he died. He was a very proud dad, they are a very tight unit as families go,” they said.

“He loved that none of his children let their fame go to their heads and are all very level-headed. He was firm but fair and they all loved him.

“They are a very private family and not sure how they will cope with his passing,” the insider added.