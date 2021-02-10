Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria reveals he ‘can’t get out of bed’ after breaking his knee

The singer sustained the injury at their home in Dublin

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed the singer “can’t get out of bed” after breaking his knee.

The 63-year-old sustained the injury after falling over at their home in Dublin.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Victoria said: “He’s broken his knee so he’s in a cast and can’t get out of bed, he’s lost his appetite.”

“He ate today for the first time in a day or two. He was literally getting from the chair to the bed and he fell, so you know he’s usually pretty good humoured.”

“Some days are better than others. He doesn’t complain about being in pain but it can be hard.”

The Pogues frontman has had trouble walking ever since he broke his pelvis back in 2015.

Victoria continued: “Shane doesn’t have any sort of disease but he broke his pelvis a few years ago and since then he’s had trouble walking.”

“He tore a ligament and he was in a brace and just as the brace came off he fell and he broke the knee, so it’s been very tough.”

“I do get help with the caring but he likes it when we can eat together and when I’m there.”

Victoria and Shane tied the knot at Copenhagen City Hall in Denmark back in November 2018, following their 13-year engagement.

The couple had a small guest list, including their famous friend Johnny Depp.

Speaking about their wedding, Victoria said: “By the time we did it, we both really enjoyed it. It was in Copenhagen, there was only 20 people. Johnny Depp sang at the wedding.”

“Johnny loves singing and playing. Shane and Johnny have worked together a lot, they’ve done a lot of gigs and Johnny has made videos for Shane.”

“They did Top Of The Pops together. He’s done videos for Shane so it was a natural thing really.”