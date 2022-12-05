Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke asks fans for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has asked fans for prayers, after he was rushed to hospital once again.

The Pogues frontman has been using a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis back in 2015.

In early 2021, the singer also broke his knee after he fell at their home in Dublin.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Victoria shared a picture of Shane, and told fans he was back in hospital.

She wrote: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

It’s unknown why Shane is in hospital, but fans quickly replied to Victoria’s tweet and wished him a speedy recovery.

Victoria and Shane tied the knot at Copenhagen City Hall in Denmark back in November 2018, following their 13-year engagement.

The couple had a small guest list, including their famous friend Johnny Depp.

Speaking previously about their wedding, Victoria said: “By the time we did it, we both really enjoyed it. It was in Copenhagen, there was only 20 people. Johnny Depp sang at the wedding.”

“Johnny loves singing and playing. Shane and Johnny have worked together a lot, they’ve done a lot of gigs and Johnny has made videos for Shane. They did Top Of The Pops together. He’s done videos for Shane so it was a natural thing really.”