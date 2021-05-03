Shane Filan’s wife Gillian shares epic throwback photo from Nicky Byrne’s 21st birthday

Shane Filan’s wife Gillian has shared an epic throwback photo from Nicky Byrne’s 21st birthday.

The 41-year-old dressed up in 60s attire for the occasion, while her Westlife star husband dressed up as a member of the Beatles during their iconic Sgt. Peppers era.

Sharing the snap to Instagram, Gillian wrote: “What a fun night this was .! Nicky’s 21st. I loved this outfit 😂”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Filan (@gillianfilansligo)

Commenting on the hilarious photo, Kian Egan’s wife Jodie wrote: “Oh my goodness!!! 😍😂 so hot Gill!!!” while Nicky’s wife Georgina commented: “Awwww you two💫💫❤️”.

Over the weekend, Gillian also shared a throwback snap of Kian and Shane before they joined Westlife.

She captioned the post: “Ahh .. young pups ! Pre westlife days. I think this was when we went to Dublin for the Michael Jackson concert .”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.

https://youtu.be/EjVAtPrNLYI