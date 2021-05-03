Home Irish Showbiz Shane Filan’s wife Gillian shares epic throwback photo from Nicky Byrne’s 21st...

Shane Filan’s wife Gillian shares epic throwback photo from Nicky Byrne’s 21st birthday

This is hilarious!

Pic: Jerry McCarthy

Shane Filan’s wife Gillian has shared an epic throwback photo from Nicky Byrne’s 21st birthday.

The 41-year-old dressed up in 60s attire for the occasion, while her Westlife star husband dressed up as a member of the Beatles during their iconic Sgt. Peppers era.

Sharing the snap to Instagram, Gillian wrote: “What a fun night this was .! Nicky’s 21st. I loved this outfit 😂”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gillian Filan (@gillianfilansligo)

Commenting on the hilarious photo, Kian Egan’s wife Jodie wrote: “Oh my goodness!!! 😍😂 so hot Gill!!!” while Nicky’s wife Georgina commented: “Awwww you two💫💫❤️”.

Over the weekend, Gillian also shared a throwback snap of Kian and Shane before they joined Westlife.

She captioned the post: “Ahh .. young pups ! Pre westlife days. I think this was when we went to Dublin for the Michael Jackson concert .”

