Seth Rogen recalls awkward chat with Bono in an elevator

Seth Rogen has recalled the time he ended up in a lift with Bono.

The actor appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night to speak about his new book, Yearbook, which features a hilarious collection of real-life stories and personal essays.

Chatting to Ryan Tubridy via video link, Seth said: “Yeah, I mean, it is a part of the book where I am talking about as a famous person you find yourself in elevators with other famous people a lot that you don’t know…”

“But then there is this weird thing among famous people that when you are around another famous person it is implicit that you should talk to one another.”

“Like you both have the same haircut or something. I don’t know what it is, something about it makes you think that you should communicate with one another.”

“Yeah, one time I was in an elevator at 30 Rock and me and Bono were in the elevator together,” he recalled.

“I remember it like, God bless him, I remember him looking at me like I feel like I should talk to him he is another famous person, and he made a joke about being short.”

Speaking about life over the past year, the 39-year-old said: “I’ve been working on several films… writing, producing.”

“I do pottery, I have been doing a lot of pottery. I have been very busy, I have been doing a lot of writing actually.”

The Canadian also opened up about filming Hulu’s upcoming series, Pam & Tommy.

“I have been filming again for the first time in years. I’m shooting a miniseries about the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape,” he said.

“I play the man who stole the sex tape, names Rand Gautier. But, eh, it is weird to be back out in the world doing things.”

“Weirdly Los Angeles is doing very well with Covid right now a lot of people are vaccinated, I think it is almost at herd immunity here now which is nice.”

“Yeah, it’s weird to come out my little cocoon and re-enter the world,” he added.