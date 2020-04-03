Rugby star Sean O’Brien praised for loaning his house to nurses ‘rent free’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Rugby star Sean O’Brien praised for loaning his house to nurses ‘rent...

Irish rugby star Sean O’Brien has been praised on social media, for letting healthcare staff live in his house “rent free” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carlow native loaned his property in Dublin to nurses Lydia Caslin and Alannah Maria, who are working on the frontline amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Ireland.

Taking to Instagram, Lydia shared: “Myself and @alannahmariaxo just want to give @seanobrien678 a huge shoutout for loaning us his house rent free during this pandemic!”

“We are staff nurses working together in Dublin.”

“Alannah had to leave her rented accommodation due to working on the frontline and I have moved out of my own home for the safety of a family member being immunocompromised,” Lydia explained.

“It’s people like Sean we need during this crisis. His kindness and generosity has blown us away. There’s a light at the end of this tunnel friends,” she added.