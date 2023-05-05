Sarah McInerney breaks her silence after becoming frontrunner to host The Late Late Show

Sarah McInerney has broken her silence after becoming a frontrunner to host The Late Late Show.

Earlier this week, odds were slashed on the broadcaster to take over the hosting gig from Ryan Tubridy, after Claire Byrne took her name out of the running.

However, Sarah has since wittily announced that she will not be at the helm of RTÉ’s flagship show when it returns this Autumn.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Sarah penned: “I’d like to confirm that I’m not taking over The Late Late Show from either Ryan Tubridy or James Corden. Nor have I sought Waystar from Logan Roy.”

“Though the prospect of grilling young children on their toy choices every December would be enticing, I let RTÉ management know a couple of weeks ago that I wouldn’t be throwing my hat in the ring .”

“There’s an election coming, maybe next year. Prime Time and Drivetime will be at the centre of RTÉ’s coverage. Like all political nerds, I can’t wait.”

“Ryan Tubridy has done an exceptional job at the helm of The Late Late Show. I’ll really miss him on Friday nights, and I wish his successor the very best of luck.”

Sarah’s statement comes just hours after Claire Byrne announced she would not be taking over The Late Late Show.

According to The Irish Independent, the mum-of-three said: “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.”

“While I’d never rule out other TV projects, The Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves,” Claire continued.

The broadcaster said she was “honoured” to have her name linked to “such a prestigious broadcasting role”.

Claire continued: “The show is an iconic one which demands huge commitment from the presenter, as demonstrated so well by Ryan, Pat [Kenny] and Gay [Byrne].”

Miriam O’Callaghan had been the initial frontrunner for The Late Late Show; however, she pulled herself out of the running early on.

At the time, she told her social media followers: “The Late Late Show is an incredible programme. It’s not just the jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting, it’s also an institution stitched into the fabric of Irish life. Ryan has done a superb job presenting it for the past 14 years.”

“Although the speculation about me being one of the favourites to take over the Late Late Show is very flattering, that won’t be happening as I’m not throwing my hat into the ring to be considered.”

“I love what I do too much on Prime Time to leave it, and what we do in current affairs as a team really matters, and can actually change lives. It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she confessed.

Miriam continued at the time: “Just this week for instance, I am in New York interviewing Bill and Hillary Clinton to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to our shared island. It may be an imperfect peace, but the horrific violence of the past is gone. These are the kind of interviews and story that matter to me.”

“Interestingly, last night I found the letter I wrote fourteen years ago, the last time the role of presenter of the Late Late Show was up for grabs. In it I told management that I was withdrawing my name from the ring on that occasion too, saying I no longer wanted to be considered for the job if I had to leave Prime Time, and the position – fourteen years on – remains exactly the same.”

Miriam concluded her statement by writing: “I’ve been lucky enough to present the iconic Late Late Show twice, and I loved the experience.”

“I wish whoever does go for the job the very best – it’s a brilliant opportunity and very exciting. I also wish my heartiest congratulations in advance to whoever gets it – what a joyous role, enjoy!”

