Saoirse Ronan praises ‘unbelievably brave’ Sinéad O’Connor in new interview

Saoirse Ronan has praised the “unbelievably brave” Sinéad O’Connor, as she shared her pride in being an Irish women in the entertainment industry.

The singer, who shot to fame in the 90s for her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, sadly passed away in London on July 26th – aged 56.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Saoirse said she does not take for granted the “incredible stock” she comes from – including Sinéad and Sharon Horgan.

The actress said: “Think of Sinéad [O’Connor], or Sharon [Horgan], everyone who was around in the 70s, 80s and 90s, who just didn’t give a f**k and moved away from the template that had been set.”

“There’s been a lot to overcome for all women, but I think in a country like Ireland, where there was such ownership over us in every sense, physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, how unbelievably brave.”

“What incredible stock to come from. I don’t take that for granted at all,” the Brooklyn star added.

Sinéad’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of her death.

The results of the autopsy may not be received “for some weeks”, but her cause of death won’t be made public unless an inquest into her death is opened.

Her funeral took place on August 8th, and thousands turned out to pay their respects as the hearse carrying her coffin passed through Bray in Co. Wicklow.

She is survived by three of her children – Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.