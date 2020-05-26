Saoirse Monica Jackson admits she got FIRED right before she landed Derry Girls role

Saoirse Monica Jackson has admitted she got fired from a miserable sales job, right before she landed a role in Derry Girls.

Speaking to Kevin McGahern on his new series Kevin Paints on the RTÉ Player, the actress explained how much her life has changed since she started playing Erin Quinn in the Channel 4 series.

Speaking about life before Derry Girls, she said: “I was living with my ex-boyfriend in Manchester, and I was lying to him and telling him that I had a sales job in town.”

“He was dropping me into town every day to this office block, and then I would run ’round the corner and get into this car and drive outside of Manchester and sell Hello Fresh [meal kit delivery service] door-to-door.”

“It was only commission-based, so you only got paid on your commissions,” she explained.

“Anybody that actually was interested in inviting you into their house to sign up for this was normally really old people, that I just didn’t believe knew how to work the Internet well enough to ever get out of it!”

“I would get in the door [and] they would basically just feed me biscuits, cup of tea. I would have a chat with them and then they would try and sign up to it, and I would tell them not to and then I would leave! So I basically was just strolling ’round the outskirts of Manchester for a year eating biscuits with old people before I got the phone call!”

Saoirse then confessed: “So I actually got sacked from that job then! Yep, that was understandable…”

“I was in Manchester at the time and I walked up to a Greggs [bakery] and I was so scared to ring home and tell them I got fired from another job and I just didn’t know what I was going to do.”

“And the next thing this email came through saying ‘Derry Girls’ from my agent at the time. I opened it and genuinely thought they were making a documentary about Derry!”

“And I thought, ‘Alright, ok, this isn’t really the path that I want to go down but, I mean, you know, it’s something.”

“And then I read it and it was this obviously incredible sitcom and I was so thrilled and I just thought at that moment in time, ‘I really, really have to, have to get this.'”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Ali and Kendra discuss Ben Foden and his wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, those rumours about Kylie Jenner and Drake, and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.