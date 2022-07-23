Ryan Tubridy teases changes to The Late Late Show format

Ryan Tubridy has teased big changes to the Late Late Show ahead of its return in the autumn.

The RTÉ presenter admitted he was enjoying a “breather” from the late night talk show as it’s currently on break for the summer.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, he said, “I love it. I’m glad that it is gone away for a little while. I think we all need a breather. I’m still on the radio which I love, so the TV will wait.”

The Late Late Show wrapped up in May, with a special 60th anniversary show.

Ryan has since teased that it will return in autumn with some changes to its usual format.

“It will start cranking up in August. I’m ready, the show might have a little reboot in the Autumn, there may be some changes at foot, it’s all in play,” he told the outlet.

“I don’t think they will be fundamental changes, but a little bit of change of style and flavour. And we are already starting to talk about the Toy Show.”

Ryan announced his plans to take a break from work before the return of the beloved talk show.

“I have a few more weeks coming up at the end of July to explore the world. I made a promise to myself after the pandemic finished, I said I am going to fly,” he explained.

“And I am flying. And I am enjoying it, I thought it was very heavy going like everybody else, and I want to see the world and I want to run.”