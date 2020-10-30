Ryan Tubridy reveals he’s taking a break from RTÉ radio show

The broadcaster is taking some much-needed time off

Ryan Tubridy has revealed he’s taking a break from his RTÉ Radio 1 show next week.

The broadcaster will be taking a few days off, as he prepares to host The Late Late Toy Show next month, which airs on November 27th.

Speaking on his show this morning, Ryan said: “I’m not with you next week because I’m taking a few days off to regroup with the Toy Show going on.”

“It’s going to be epic, and I really want to be match fit for it and take a few days just to [breath], and give you a break as well from me, there’s no harm in that.”

Before he takes a few days off, Ryan will host tonight’s Late Late Show, and as always he’ll be joined by a host of famous faces.

This week’s line-up includes Daniel O’Donnell, Phillip Schofield, Noel Fitzpatrick, Bernard O’Shea and Donal Skehan.

