Ryan Tubridy confirms RTÉ Radio 1 replacement as he takes a break from work

The broadcaster is taking some time off

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed who will replace him on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, while he takes a few weeks off work.

After he hosts the last Late Late Show of the season on Friday night, the popular presenter will be taking some much-needed time off.

Signing off his radio show today, the 48-year-old confirmed Oliver Callan will fill in for him while he’s off the airwaves.

Ryan is set to resume his role on RTÉ Radio 1 in just two weeks time.

Speaking on his radio show yesterday, Ryan said he needed the break to “regroup.”

He said: “I’m not going to lie to you, I’m kinda running out of gas, that’s the truth of it.”

“I’ve got to get to Friday, which is the last Late Late Show of the season. Then I’ll be off for a couple of weeks to regroup.”

“You’d think you’d know these things when you do them every day but, like everyone, it’s been a good old run, but I had to double-check to see what day it was and what the text number is – yeah, yeah, that’s it.”

“You’d think you’d know these things when you do them every day but you’re running to get there,” he added.

