Ryan Tubridy admits he ‘didn’t know how long he’d survive’ as host of The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has admitted he “didn’t know how long” he’d survive as host of The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster took over from Pat Kenny in 2009, and is still fronting the chat show 13 years later.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide and his opening night as host, the 48-year-old said: “[I was] under no illusion as to the enormity of the task, the expectations.”

“It was one of the most grown-up things I’ve ever had to do, and I’m not great at grown-up things,” he continued. “But I recall the show went well; the feedback was largely positive, so I got off on a good footing.”

“And I am still here, 13 years later, which is remarkable. I didn’t know how long I would survive – maybe five years? Ten at the most? Yet we still go on, and I am loving it.”

The presenter said he has no plans to retire from the show any time soon, and said he looks forward to work “every day”.

“I feel I am there at the audience’s gift to some extent and so far, so good,” Ryan explained.

“I have no plans to go anywhere. It is just one of those beautiful jobs and I look forward to work every day.”

“So long as everyone else is happy. I am good to go for the foreseeable future.”

Speaking about the future of the programme, 48-year-old added: “It sounds ridiculous, but 60 years ago I’d say they never imagined it’d still be running in 2022.”

“It’s in a very healthy place, Irish people love to talk, and love watching others talk. It still had a role in Irish life: you can stream to your heart’s content but you can’t download soul.

“There’s no other live chat show, as far as I’m aware, and I think people appreciate that. Long live The Late Late Show!”